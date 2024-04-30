Coulombe worked a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Yankees.

With Craig Kimbrel (back) sidelined, Yennier Cano remained in his high-leverage role and retired Aaron Judge as the final out of the seventh inning before taking care of Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells in the eighth. After Cano gave up a single to begin the ninth, however, Coulombe was brought in to handle the bottom of New York's order and needed only 12 pitches (nine strikes) to get the job done. Kimbrel may not be unavailable for long, but if he does wind up on the injured list, Coulombe could factor more heavily into the endgame mix for manager Brandon Hyde than expected. The southpaw has pitched well to begin the season, posting a 3.18 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 11.1 innings.