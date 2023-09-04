Coulombe (5-1) struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Sunday over the Diamondbacks.

Jack Flaherty started to fade in the fifth inning, but Coulombe was able to step in and steady things for the Orioles. They rallied ahead in the sixth, allowing Coulombe to pick up his second win in as many outings. The southpaw has an 8.1-inning scoreless streak going, during which he's posted an 11:2 K:BB with a save and four holds. He's at a 2.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB over 43 innings this season, though his usage Sunday suggests he's not strictly confined to late-inning work.