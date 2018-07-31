Phillips was traded from the Braves to the Orioles on Tuesday along with Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Brett Cumberland, Bruce Zimmerman and international signing slots in exchange for Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day.

A 23-year-old right-handed reliever, Phillips has been up and down between the majors and Triple-A this year (currently at Triple-A). He only has 6.1 innings in the majors but sports an impressive 1.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 40.2 innings at Triple-A. Phillips could eventually develop into a setup man for the Orioles.