Bautista was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a UCL injury, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bautista left his outing Friday against the Rockies with right arm discomfort, and it looks like the injury is potentially a serious one. The Orioles haven't specified an exact diagnosis or timeline for Bautista, but Tommy John surgery would seem to be a possibility given that he's dealing with UCL troubles. Even a lesser injury would still be a huge blow to the Orioles, as Bautista has been the best reliever in baseball this season, riding a 46.4 percent strikeout rate to a 1.48 ERA and 33 saves. Yennier Cano is likely to step into the ninth inning in his absence.