Bautista (elbow) is playing catch, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reported Friday.
Bautista is continuing to rehab from Tommy John Surgery back in October of 2023 and an additional surgery in February. While a 2024 return hasn't been ruled out and Friday's update was positive, it's highly unlikely Bautista will be ready this season.
