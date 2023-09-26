Bautista (elbow) threw a 25-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde had revealed previously that Bautista would be throwing, and now we know he faced hitters for the first time since he was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow a month ago. Bautista threw fastballs and off-speed pitches in the session and appeared to come out of it with no issues. The clock is ticking on Bautista's potential return before the end of the season, but it would appear he's got a shot to be available before the end of this week or, perhaps more likely, for the postseason.