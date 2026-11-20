The Orioles and Bautista avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.35 million contract Friday, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Bautista will receive a modest raise in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The big right-hander returned from shoulder surgery in 2026 to allowing three runs over 1.2 innings in his two appearances for the Orioles. Bautista will need to prove he can handle leverage outings again in 2027 after making a total of just 37 appearances over the last three seasons due to two arm surgeries.