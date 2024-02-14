The Orioles placed Bautista (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Bautista will miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October followed by a right elbow debridement and an ulnar nerve transposition procedure last week. Baltimore brought in veteran right-hander Craig Kimbrel on a one-year, $13 million contract in December and will install him as the closer this season while Bautista completes his rehab.