Bautista (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery in Arlington, Texas on Monday.

As the Orioles' American League Division Series shifts to Texas for Game 3 on Tuesday, Bautista traveled with the team and had his procedure performed by the Rangers' team physician, Dr. Keith Meister, who is also one of the foremost orthopedic surgeons for elbow reconstructions. A first-time All-Star in 2023, Bautista had arguably emerged as MLB's top closer before throwing his last pitch in late August, as he had compiled a 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 110:26 K:BB to go with 33 saves in 39 chances over 61 innings. He's expected to remain out through the entire 2024 season before returning as a full participant for spring training in 2025 if he endures no setbacks in his recovery from surgery.