Henderson's Grapefruit League debut will be delayed after he was diagnosed with a strained oblique, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

As things stand right now, the Orioles do not believe Henderson's availability for Opening Day is in jeopardy. That assumes he progresses from here on out without issue, of course. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year posted an .814 OPS with 28 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 150 contests for Baltimore last season.