Alberto went 3-for-4 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Alberto is hitting .324 in 71 at-bats this season but has just seven RBI and two extra-base hits to show for it. The 26-year-old already has a new career-high 23 hits this season and will certainly get over 100 MLB at-bats for the first time.

