Kjerstad is on the Orioles' roster for their ALDS matchup against the Rangers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Kjerstad slashed .233/.281/.467 with two homers and three RBI after being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk in mid-September -- enough to secure himself a spot on the playoff roster. The 24-year-old rookie will likely serve as bench depth as Baltimore may choose to send out their experienced veterans more often for the postseason.
