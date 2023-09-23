Kjerstad isn't in the Orioles' lineup Saturday versus the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kjerstad will get a breather Saturday after starting his major-league career 5-for-21 with two homers across his first eight games. Adley Rutschman will operate as Baltimore's designated hitter instead while James McCann starts behind the plate.
