Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that McCann is day-to-day with a bruised left hand, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McCann was struck in the hand by a 98 mile-per-hour fastball during the Orioles' loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, though he finished out the entire 10-inning game behind the plate. He's not playing Wednesday but should be able to avoid the injured list and remain active as the backup to star catcher Adley Rutschman.