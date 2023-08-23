Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that McCann is day-to-day with a bruised left hand, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
McCann was struck in the hand by a 98 mile-per-hour fastball during the Orioles' loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, though he finished out the entire 10-inning game behind the plate. He's not playing Wednesday but should be able to avoid the injured list and remain active as the backup to star catcher Adley Rutschman.
More News
-
Orioles' James McCann: Homer, three RBI in win•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Drives in five against former club•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Picks up rare steal•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Activated from injured list•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Nearing return to O's•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Doing baseball activities•