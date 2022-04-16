Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Means (elbow) is "not going to be on a mound for a while," Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Means landed on the 10-day IL with a left elbow strain Friday and is undergoing further tests. While the results of his examination aren't yet known, Hyde said the southpaw will get a second opinion once the first round of tests are complete. The Orioles' skipper also said that he doesn't know whether Means' injury will be a season-long issue, so it appears as though the 28-year-old is in line for a lengthy absence.