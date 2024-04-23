Means (forearm) is making a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.comreports.

The veteran left-hander recorded just one out and threw 34 pitches in his previous rehab outing, so he'll look to get back on track and build up his workload Tuesday. Means could require an additional rehab start before joining the Orioles, which would mean his season debut wouldn't come before the end of April.