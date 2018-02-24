Schoop said his elbow is doing much better and he thinks he'll play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The elbow issue was never thought to be serious, and it sounds like Schoop should return to action in the near future even if the Orioles decide to play it safe and keep him sidelined for Saturday's game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories