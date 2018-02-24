Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Elbow doing better
Schoop said his elbow is doing much better and he thinks he'll play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The elbow issue was never thought to be serious, and it sounds like Schoop should return to action in the near future even if the Orioles decide to play it safe and keep him sidelined for Saturday's game.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Returns to action•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Dealing with elbow bursitis•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Reaches agreement with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Scores game-winner in 12th inning•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Drives in game's only run Friday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...