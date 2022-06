Mateo went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, two stolen bases and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Mateo has gone a poor 3-for-30 over his last 10 games, but he's still found a way to rack up five stolen bases in that span. The shortstop is up to 19 steals in 22 attempts this year. The weak hitting lately has dropped his season slash line to .196/.241/.311 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 20 runs scored in 65 contests overall.