Akin (0-2) allowed eight earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against Cleveland.

Akin suffered through a five-run third inning, when he allowed six baserunners -- five of which reached on hits. He managed to minimize the damage from there, though Matt Harvey allowed two inherited runners to score, further bloating Akin's line. More positively, Akin did strike out seven, a performance backed by 16 swinging strikes on 96 total pitches. After beginning the season in the bullpen, Akin has now taken four consecutive turns through the rotation and allowed 12 earned runs across 19.1 innings while also racking up 17 strikeouts.