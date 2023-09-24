Gibson (15-9) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over seven innings against the Guardians. He struck out four.

Gibson scattered six baserunners over seven strong innings, with the only damage to his line coming on an RBI groundout by Kole Calhoun in the fourth. Following a rough August that saw him allow 26 runs in 29.2 innings, Gibson has now allowed 8 runs in 24.1 September innings. He'll likely have one more chance to make a case at earning a role in the Orioles' postseason rotation with a start scheduled to take place next weekend at home against the Red Sox.