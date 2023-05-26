Gibson (6-3) earned the win over the Yankees on Thursday, pitching seven scoreless inning during which he allowed two hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Gibson didn't have his best control Thursday -- he threw just 56 of 96 pitches for a strike and walked a season-high four batters -- but he negated the impact of the wildness by allowing just two hits (both singles). The right-hander notched his sixth quality start of the campaign, three of which have come over his past four outings. Gibson has worked as the ace for a thriving Orioles squad, posting six wins and a 3.82 ERA through 11 starts.