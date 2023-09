Stowers (nose) was activated from the injured list Friday at Triple-A Norfolk, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Stowers only wound up missing a couple of weeks because of a fractured nose. The 25-year-old outfielder has struggled in limited action this season at the major-league level but carries a .942 OPS with 18 homers and 51 RBI in 67 minor-league games.