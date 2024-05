Stowers is starting in left field and batting eighth against the White Sox on Saturday.

Stowers will make his third start of the season Saturday. In his last start, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals on May 21, and the 26-year-old is 2-for-8 with one RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on May 13. With Stowers in left field, Colton Cowser will shift to center field while Cedric Mullins gets a rest day.