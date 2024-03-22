The Orioles optioned Stowers to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stowers is tied for the Grapefruit League lead with seven home runs this spring, but ultimately it still wasn't enough to force his way onto the Orioles' crowded roster. The 26-year-old will be given regular playing time at Norfolk while awaiting another shot in the majors.
More News
-
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Making case for bench spot•
-
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Solid showing early in camp•
-
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Activated off minor-league IL•
-
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Suffers fractured nose•
-
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Active at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Begins rehab assignment•