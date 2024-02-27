Stowers has been hitting lefties well during live batting practice sessions in camp, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Stowers is 1-for-5 in Grapefruit League play as well, with his lone hit a solo home run off Atlanta lefty Dylan Lee. Kubatko notes the Orioles' competition for outfield spots will be competitive -- Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander are virtual locks for starting roles. Stowers is among a group of four or five players competing for at most two spots on the Opening Day roster, so he'll need to continue to put together good at-bats, against all pitchers, to open the campaign in Baltimore.