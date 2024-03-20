Stowers hit three home runs in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers to bring his total to seven homers this spring. He is batting .275/.286/.800 through 17 exhibition games.

Stowers has minor-league options remaining and there are a number of fresh faces pushing to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster. While the power numbers this spring look good, his 1:12 BB:K is less impressive (and arguably more meaningful in a small sample). Strikeout have been an issue for Stowers at the upper levels -- the 26-year-old has three home runs and a 31.3 percent strikeout rate in 131 major-league plate appearances to date. He's also limited defensively to the outfield corners.