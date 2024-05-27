Stowers went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-3 win against Boston.

Stowers has seen limited playing time for the Orioles this season, mustering one RBI and one run scored across 17 plate appearances. The 26-year-old made the most of his opportunity Monday, slugging two extra-base hits and plating four runners in a career performance. Stowers is still the fifth outfielder on the Orioles depth chart, but he has started two of the last three games and could continue to draw spot starts in the outfield, especially with performances like Monday.