The Orioles recalled Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Baltimore cleared room on the 26-man active roster for Stowers by optioning outfielder/first baseman Heston Kjerstad to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Stowers, 26, is joining the big club for the first time this season, but he saw action with the Orioles during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns and owns a collective .207/.267/.331 in 131 career big-league plate appearances. He'll likely serve as a depth outfielder while he's up with the Orioles and could be sent back to Triple-A once Austin Hays (calf) is ready to return from the injured list.