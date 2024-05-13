The Orioles will recall Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore has yet to make the move official, but the club could option Heston Kjerstad to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Like Kjerstad before him, Stowers isn't likely to get steady playing time, either, given the Orioles' crowded outfield situation, but getting him regular reps is probably less of a priority than it would be with Kjerstad. Stowers had posted a .315 on-base percentage and 11 home runs across 165 plate appearances with Norfolk this season.