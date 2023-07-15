Stowers (shoulder) was activated from the injured list at Triple-A Norfolk and went 0-for-3 with two walks and one strikeout Friday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Stowers hit .560 with four home runs in seven rehab games, split between the Florida Complex League and High-A Aberdeen. The 25-year-old outfielder hit .067 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate in 33 plate appearances for the big club earlier this year. He may have missed his chance to carve out a role, as the big-league outfield is pretty crowded following the recent promotion of top prospect Colton Cowser.