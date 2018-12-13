Orioles' Mark Trumbo: On track for Opening Day
General manager Mike Elias said he expects Trumbo (knee) to be ready for Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Trumbo dealt with a balky knee for most of the 2018 season before ultimately opting to undergo season-ending surgery in September to repair the cartilage in his right knee. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Trumbo will be ready to go for the start of the 2019 campaign. The veteran slugger, who hit .261/.313/.452 with 17 homers when healthy in 2018 (90 games), figures to serve as Baltimore's primary designated hitter in 2019.
