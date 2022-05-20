Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

This was just the catcher's fourth hit in 11 games in May, but it erased an early two-run deficit in the second inning. Chirinos is now slashing .147/.264/.227 with a homer, six RBI, three runs scored and three doubles through 87 plate appearances. He's still the Orioles' top catcher, at least until Adley Rutschman gets the call to the big leagues.