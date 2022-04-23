site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Heads to bench
Chirinos will sit Saturday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos sits for the second time in the last three games. He's hit just .231/.375/.269 to start the year. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the plate.
