Chirinos isn't starting Monday's game against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Chirinos went 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Yankees, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
