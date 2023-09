McKenna was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Though Ryan Mountcastle (shoulder) will avoid the injured list for now, he's banged up enough for the Orioles to desire another power-hitting bat off the bench. Enter Heston Kjerstad, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to replace the light-hitting McKenna on the 28-man active roster. The 26-year-old McKenna has mustered a .677 OPS across 129 plate appearances for Baltimore this season.