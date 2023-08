Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in Monday's win over Toronto.

Mountcastle knocked a two-run double in the first inning and later added an RBI sacrifice fly in the third. His results are starting to match his strong batted-ball data; Mountcastle has gone 12-for-34 (.353) with six extra-base hits over his last 11 games. Still, his season slash line sits at a disappointing .245/.282/.450 through 305 plate appearances.