Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Mountcastle went yard in the sixth inning for his first homer since May 24. The first baseman has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with four extra-base hits and three RBI over 10 games since he returned from a bout with vertigo. He's slashing .236/.269/.434 with 12 homers, 42 RBI, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases over 70 contests this season. Mountcastle will likely continue to compete with Ryan O'Hearn and Anthony Santander for playing time between first base and designated hitter, though all three can fit in the lineup when Santander is in right field.