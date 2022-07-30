Mountcastle isn't starting Saturday against the Reds, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Mountcastle has hit just .065 with three RBI and a run over eight games since the All-Star break, and he'll have a chance to reset Saturday. Trey Mancini is shifting to first base while Terrin Vavra serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Records steal Friday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Batting cleanup in return•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Sitting again with sinus issue•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out due to sinus issue•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Homers and doubles in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Doubles in third straight game•