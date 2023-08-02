Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-3 rout of the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at first base and batting second against southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu, Mountcastle produced two two-baggers for the second straight game at the Rogers Centre. The 26-year-old had been scuffling prior to a bout of vertigo in June that caused him to miss about a month of action, but since the All-Star break he's slashing .372/.417/.674 in 15 games with seven doubles, two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs. The O's have two more games left in Toronto during this series, and Mountcastle's career 1.021 OPS in 199 plate appearances against the Blue Jays will make him a very enticing DFS option.