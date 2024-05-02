Manager Brandon Hyde said Wells (elbow) played catch Wednesday and will be sent in for additional testing, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hyde didn't specify whether Wells' upcoming tests were part of a pre-planned arrangement, or if the tests were ordered up because he didn't respond as well to playing catch as expected. Either way, Wells' status will be worth tracking in the days to come as he builds his way back up from right elbow inflammation. Wells is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list Friday, but his return shouldn't be viewed as imminent, considering that he hasn't resumed throwing off a mound since being deactivated.