Wells will be the Orioles' No. 3 starter to open 2024, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells likely has a bit more safety in the rotation than Cole Irvin while John Means (elbow) and Kyle Bradish (elbow) work their way back to full health. Wells pitched to a 1.69 ERA over 10.2 innings across three spring starts. He's no guarantee to stay in the rotation all year given his success in the bullpen in previous seasons, but Wells is an encouraging position for now.