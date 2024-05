Orioles GM Mike Elias announced Friday that Wells will undergo surgery to repair his right elbow's UCL and will miss the remainder of the season, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Wells had begun playing catch while on the road to recovery for his elbow, but his discomfort continued which will now lead to a season-ending surgery. Elias also stated that it's unknown whether Wells will be getting Tommy John surgery, though more information should be disclosed once the reliever goes in for procedure.