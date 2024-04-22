Wells is without a timeline to resume throwing after being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, but manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that he's optimistic the right-hander will avoid an extended absence, MLB.com reports.

Hyde suggested that Wells' placement on the IL was for precautionary reasons after the 29-year-old experienced discomfort in his elbow following his most recent outing April 12. Given that he hasn't been diagnosed with anything more than inflammation, Wells should be in store for a brief shutdown before he starts throwing again, but since he has yet to do so just under a week after being placed on the IL, he's still likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days. Wells is one of three Orioles starters on the IL at the moment, but he appears to be the furthest away from being activated since John Means (forearm) and Kyle Bradish (elbow) are already in the midst of rehab assignments.