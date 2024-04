The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The assignment to the 15-day injured list is retroactive to April 13. Wells allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over four innings with three strikeouts in his last outing Friday. It was his second loss of the season as he fell to 0-2. The 29-year-old was supposed to start Wednesday, so the Orioles will have to make another move or fill in the spot with someone on the roster.