Wells (elbow) underwent a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells avoided the second Tommy John surgery of his career, after he previously had the procedure in May 2019. However, while the internal brace procedure typically entails a shorter recovery timeline than Tommy John surgery, Wells will still miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, and likely a few months of the 2025 season.