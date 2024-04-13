Wells (0-2) took the loss Friday against Milwaukie, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

After a clean first inning, Wells allowed three runs on three extra-base hits in the second inning en route to an eventual 11-1 Baltimore loss. It's been a shaky start to the year for the 29-year-old right-hander -- his ERA is up to 5.87 with a 1.37 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB through his first 15.1 innings. Wells is currently in line to face the Twins at home in his next outing.