Wells allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Saturday.

Joey Bart launched a two-run homer off Wells on his first swing as a Pirate. That would account for most of the damage, but Wells dealt with heavy traffic throughout, allowing nearly twice as many baserunners as he did in his season debut March 31 against the Angels. Wells induced just 10 swings and misses on 87 pitches Saturday and may not possess a particularly high fantasy ceiling, but he's locked into the rotation for one of the best teams in the American League. The right-hander lines up for a home start against the Brewers next weekend.