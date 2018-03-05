Manager Andy Green said Sunday that Dickerson (elbow) is not progressing as hoped, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Injury woes continue to plague the 27-year-old, as he already missed all of last season due to a back injury. According to Green, Dickerson is not expected to play for a while. This likely rules him out for a big-league roster spot unless he miraculously returns soon and demolishes the ball. No concrete timetable for his return is in place yet, but more information should emerge as he is able to progress further in his rehab program.