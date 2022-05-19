Snell (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings as the Padres fell 3-0 to the Phillies. He struck out five.

The southpaw tossed 84 pitches in his first start of the season, but only 46 of them were strikes and he got no help from his offense. Snell's return from a groin injury has pushed MacKenzie Gore and Nick Martinez out of the rotation for now, but he'll need to stay healthy and effective to keep it that way.