Pomeranz (elbow) pitched one inning for Single-A Lake Elsinore on Friday, striking out all three batters he faced in a scoreless inning.

Pomeranz had previously engaged in a minor-league rehab stint in late April but ended up getting shut down from throwing after three outings due to continued elbow discomfort. The lefty reliever hasn't pitched in the majors since undergoing flexor tendon surgery in August of 2021 and also dealt with a neck strain this spring. If he doesn't encounter any setbacks in his current rehab assignment, Pomeranz could be back in the Padres' bullpen in early September.